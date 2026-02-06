LVMPD seeks community aid to locate missing, endangered adult

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help to locate Lonell Varnado, a missing, endangered adult.

This is the description of Varnado that LVMPD shared with us:

LVMPD

Age: 71 years old

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 115 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Gray

He was last seen by the 6500 block of Boulder Highway on February 5 around 2:00 p.m. Metro said that Varnado was wearing a black hat, gray sweater, black pants with white boats on them, and yellow socks.

Anyone with information regarding Varnado and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828 2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.