LVMPD safely locates runaway brothers

UPDATE | Jan. 24

This afternoon, Metro Police shared that both brothers were safely found.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has issued a call for community aid in locating Tavion and Tayshaun Dennis, two missing brothers.

They were last seen in the 9100 block of Black Elk Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. According to LVMPD, the siblings are considered runaways at this time.

Metro shared the following descriptions of the Dennis brothers with us:

Tavion Dennis



Age: 12

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 100 lbs

Eyes: Black

Hair: Black

Tayshaun Dennis



Age: 11

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 110 lbs

Eyes: Black

Hair: Black

Both boys were last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the Dennis brothers and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828 2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.