LVMPD safely locates runaway brothers

Posted
and last updated

UPDATE | Jan. 24

This afternoon, Metro Police shared that both brothers were safely found.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has issued a call for community aid in locating Tavion and Tayshaun Dennis, two missing brothers.

They were last seen in the 9100 block of Black Elk Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. According to LVMPD, the siblings are considered runaways at this time.

Metro shared the following descriptions of the Dennis brothers with us:

Tavion Dennis

  • Age: 12
  • Height: 5'2"
  • Weight: 100 lbs
  • Eyes: Black
  • Hair: Black

Tayshaun Dennis

  • Age: 11
  • Height: 5'3"
  • Weight: 110 lbs
  • Eyes: Black
  • Hair: Black

Both boys were last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the Dennis brothers and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828 2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

