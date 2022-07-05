LVMPD reports man missing in Las Vegas valley on Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 54-year-old Joseph Shmuel Armon.

Armon was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway on July 4, and police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Armon was last seen wearing unknown colored shirt, dark colored basketball shorts, grey baseball cap, carrying grey face mask, and wears clear framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Armon and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.