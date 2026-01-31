LVMPD: Police presence in east valley 'not part of any ICE operation'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public that a "prolonged investigation" is expected in the east valley on Saturday.

According to preliminary details from LVMPD, the department and the FBI are serving a search warrant in the area of East Washington Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard.

Police note that investigators are wearing protective gear "in case hazardous material is found inside the residence."

"This is expected to be a prolonged investigation," LVMPD officials wrote. "This is not part of any ICE operation."

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police added that they will not brief the news media about this incident. No additional information was immediately provided.