LVMPD patrol car hit during stolen car pursuit; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was not injured during a police pursuit that damaged the officer's patrol car, a department spokesperson told Channel 13 on Sunday night.

The pursuit ended just after 8 p.m. in the area of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, police confirmed.

According to information from LVMPD officials, the chase began after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle whose driver failed to pull over.

"A vehicle pursuit was initiated and officers attempted to immobilize the vehicle, which caused contact between the subject and a patrol unit," officials stated.

An unoccupied vehicle not involved in the chase was also hit "after the subject fled on foot," police said.

The driver was taken into custody, and police said there are no injuries or road closures related to this event.