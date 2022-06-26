LVMPD officers respond to gunshots at Fremont Street, 15th Street

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they responded to a business at the intersection of Fremont Street and 15th Street after reports of gunfire and an adult male who was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found the victim and requested medical personnel response.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma and officials said that he is in stable condition.

Northbound 15th Street is closed from Fremont Street, and Fremont is open in both directions according to police.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.