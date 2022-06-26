Watch Now
Local News

Actions

LVMPD officers respond to gunshots at Fremont Street, 15th Street

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 17:07:07-04

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they responded to a business at the intersection of Fremont Street and 15th Street after reports of gunfire and an adult male who was shot on Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they found the victim and requested medical personnel response.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma and officials said that he is in stable condition.

Northbound 15th Street is closed from Fremont Street, and Fremont is open in both directions according to police.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH