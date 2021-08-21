Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis makes first public appearance since injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major step forward for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis. He finally made his first public appearance Friday night at a charity hockey game dedicated in his honor.

“A pretty special day huh?”

A special day for LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis, being greeted by Max Pacioretty of the Golden Knights. A special meeting from his favorite hockey team.

“I’m sure he’s got a big smile underneath that mask.”

This coming as Shay prepared to make his first public appearance at a charity hockey game dedicated to him. His stepfather Patrick Neville helping it become a reality.

“He told me a couple of times when I was bringing him over here, he was just exuberant on how good it felt to be out,” he said.

An exuberance that was felt by the crowd when it came to time for Shay to meet them.

“It was just a heart-warming moment you know. The community coming out to support Shay. It really just warmed my heart,” said Laura Lake, who lives in Las Vegas.

Neville says Shay loved playing hockey and having him watch this game was a wish come true. He hoped to see the crowds would show Shay, the community never forgot him.

“That speaks a lot for the community. It speaks a lot for the community that they care and that’s a great feeling," he said.

Neville says having shay out in public is a huge step after he was shot in the line of duty more than a year ago. Shay overcoming huge obstacles to get to this point, despite his injuries.

“The whole thing is that he’s been a fighter the whole time and he’s fought. I mean he’s beat all the odds.”

Odds Neville believes Shay will continue to beat especially with him seeing all the support he’s getting.

“Every day move forward, move forward, and just keep moving forward one day at a time,” he said.