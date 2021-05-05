Injured Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis honored bu city council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Council honoring a first responder injured in the line of duty.

Wednesday morning LVMPD officer Shay Mikalonis was named the may 2021 citizen of the month.

In June Shay was shot and seriously injured during the George Floyd protests downtown.

Accepting the honor on his behalf was Shay's stepfather who told the council Shay thought there were people more deserving of the acknowledgment.

Shay's father also praised the ambulance crews and staff at UMC for their help.

Last month Shay returned to Las Vegas after spending about eight months in a Denver hospital.