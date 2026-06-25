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LVMPD: Officer hospitalized after car crashes into traffic stop

The collision happened near West Tropicana Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive.
Car crashes into traffic stop near Tropicana and Torrey Pines
RTC
Car crashes into traffic stop near Tropicana and Torrey Pines
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer was hospitalized after a car crashed into a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near West Tropicana Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for a wanted person at approximately 12:08 p.m.

Shortly after, police say an unrelated vehicle collided with the unmarked police vehicles and the car they had originally stopped.

According to police, the injured officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD says the driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected in the collision.

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