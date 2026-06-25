LVMPD: Officer hospitalized after car crashes into traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An officer was hospitalized after a car crashed into a traffic stop Thursday afternoon near West Tropicana Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for a wanted person at approximately 12:08 p.m.

Shortly after, police say an unrelated vehicle collided with the unmarked police vehicles and the car they had originally stopped.

According to police, the injured officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD says the driver remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected in the collision.