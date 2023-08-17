Watch Now
LVMPD K-9 Diko returns to duty after recovering from stabbing

Posted at 9:37 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 12:37:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A K-9 officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is returning to duty nearly a month after being stabbed by an arson suspect.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, LVMPD confirmed that Diko was cleared to return to duty on Wednesday, and has "already helped find a bad guy!" Diko can be seen in the video getting into the back of his handler, Officer Camacho's SUV.

Las Vegas police were called to the scene of a stabbing near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue, where a person was found "suffering from lacerations." Through the course of an investigation, police learned that the suspect was also seen stabbing an unknown female victim in the area.

The suspect — later identified as 30-year-old Ezekiel Barnes — was later located by police in a nearby parking garage, where he attempted to set fire to a vehicle after being confronted by police.

Officers deployed Diko in an attempt to take Barnes into custody, but Barnesinstead stabbed the K-9 multiple times.

Diko was immediately transported to a nearby veterinarian clinic, where he would recover for more than a week before being released back into his handler's care on August 2.

