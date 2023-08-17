LVMPD K-9 Diko returns to duty after recovering from stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A K-9 officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is returning to duty nearly a month after being stabbed by an arson suspect.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, LVMPD confirmed that Diko was cleared to return to duty on Wednesday, and has "already helped find a bad guy!" Diko can be seen in the video getting into the back of his handler, Officer Camacho's SUV.

DIKO UPDATE!



He's back to work!!



K9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty and he's already helped find a bad guy!

His handler, K9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again! pic.twitter.com/y62jBIYrcL — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 16, 2023

Las Vegas police were called to the scene of a stabbing near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue, where a person was found "suffering from lacerations." Through the course of an investigation, police learned that the suspect was also seen stabbing an unknown female victim in the area.

The suspect — later identified as 30-year-old Ezekiel Barnes — was later located by police in a nearby parking garage, where he attempted to set fire to a vehicle after being confronted by police.

Officers deployed Diko in an attempt to take Barnes into custody, but Barnesinstead stabbed the K-9 multiple times.

Diko was immediately transported to a nearby veterinarian clinic, where he would recover for more than a week before being released back into his handler's care on August 2.