Las Vegas police K-9 recovering from stabbing incident against 30-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 is recovering from a stabbing incident.

K-9 Diko was with Las Vegas police officers responding to a report of a stabbing Monday night around 8:32 p.m.

Police arrived in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street. This is near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue. Officers found a person suffering from lacerations. They were taken to a nearby hospital with "minor injuries" according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Ezekiel Barnes found in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Maryland Parkway.

Police said Barnes tried to light the vehicle on fire as police were establishing a perimeter.

Diko was deployed by police in an attempt to take Barnes into custody, but Barnes stabbed him multiple times.

Officers were later able to take Barnes into custody using "low-lethal options."

Police said Diko is at a vet clinic for treatment and is recovering. Barnes was taken to UMC Trauma for his injuries.

Barnes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal and attempted arson.

Diko is also in LVMPD Foundation's K-9 calendar.

Police said proceeds from the calendar support their working dogs.