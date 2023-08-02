LVMPD K-9 Diko released from hospital after being stabbed by 30-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming K-9 Diko after he was released from the animal hospital.

Diko responded to a stabbing July 24 with police. Officers deployed him in an attempt to take a 30-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Barnes, into custody.

However, Diko was stabbed by Barnes multiple times. Police said they used "low-lethal options" to take Barnes into custody.

Police tweeted pictures of Diko Tuesday night, "K9 Diko has been released from the animal hospital and is now back home with his partner!"

Police said Diko will get reevaluated in the coming weeks before he's cleared to go back on duty.

Diko is also on the LVMPD Foundation's K-9 calendar, and the proceeds will support their working dogs.