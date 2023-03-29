LVMPD honors 31 people during commendation ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has honored 31 people for their actions in the community.

They were recognized during a commendation ceremony on Wednesday.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there's nothing he's more proud of than leading people that save lives in the community.

"The narrative oftentimes out there about law enforcement out there is something negative," McMahill said. "There's 23 of you that just saved a life and there are people here on this earth because of the actions of the men and women of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department."

However, the department started off the ceremony by recognizing two community members who potentially saved a missing child's life.

Officials said that on August 13, Terrell Johnson saw an Amber Alert on his phone with a description of a missing child and the suspect's car.

"On his way to pick up his son Cordell from work, Terrell decided to drive by gas stations and restaurants and spotted a car that matched the Amber Alert description," LVMPD's Public Information Office Director Jamie Ioos said. "Once he picked up his son, the two circled back to get a better look. They saw the license plate and confirmed it was the suspect's car."

Police said the two called 911 and stayed on the line while officers responded and found the child safely.

The department presented the Johnsons with Certificates of Appreciation at the ceremony.

LVMPD handed out meritorious service awards for the following incidents:



On June 22, 2022, corrections officers were assigned inmate transport at a hospital. Officers notified dispatch two people had been stabbed. They found a suspect who had a knife in his hands. "Had it not been for the brave and decisive actions of our officers, there might have been other victims," Ioos said.

Officers located a wanted man at an apartment complex who started fighting with officers before pulling out a knife. Officers were able to toss the knife aside but the suspect took off running at other officers. Police said the suspect dove over the second story balcony headfirst when officers caught him and didn't let go. "They showed great courage and selflessness when dealing with a violent and unpredictable suspect," Ioos said.

Officers were also honored with lifesaving awards for the following incidents:

On April 23, 2022, LVMPD officers responded to reports of an unconscious man at Harry Reid International Airport. The man didn't have a pulse. A doctor at the airport worked with officers and airport officials to perform CPR and grab an AED device. The man regained consciousness.

On April 29, 2022, a two-year-old girl was found floating face down in her family's hot tub. The officer performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The little girl was eventually released from the hospital with no permanent damage.

On July 18, 2022, officers responded at the Clark County Detention Center after a 70-year-old inmate stopped breathing. The man was in cardiac arrest. LVMPD said officers performed CPR for nine minutes until the charge nurses arrived with an AED.

On August 27, 2022, officers responded after receiving a call for unknown trouble. When they arrived, they found two unresponsive people. Police said witnesses told them they had snorted what they thought was cocaine but it turned out to be fentanyl. Officers administered NARCAN and rolled them into recovery positions until medical personnel arrived.

On October 8, 2022, officers recognized a man had overdosed. They administered NARCAN and rolled the man into the recovery position until medical units arrived. LVMPD said the man admitted to taking a blue pill and said his cousin had overdosed and died the day before. Officials said the officers saved the family from losing another loved one.

On October 8, 2022, officers responded to a woman who tried to take her life. Ioos said officers worked to save her life and told the woman they cared about her while reassuring her calmly. Two months later, Ioos said the woman left a "moving voicemail" for officers thanking them for saving her.

On October 9, 2022, a 33-year-old inmate appeared to stop breathing. Officers determined he was in cardiac arrest and started chest compressions. Medical staff arrived and gave him NARCAN saving his life.

On October 24, 2022, police said a man at the Clark County Detention Center tried to take his own life. Ioos said the man was saved by officers who also got him the help he needed.