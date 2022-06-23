LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide at University Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday morning.

A UMC corrections officer on the scene put out a call saying there was "a guy with a knife."

BREAKING: 1 person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing inside of UMC. @LVMPD says the suspect and 2 victims were all patients inside of the psychiatric ward. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/VxCI43AnA4 — Alyssa Bethencourt (@a_bethencourttv) June 23, 2022

Two people were found stabbed, both of whom were males in their 20s. One of the men has died from his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect and two victims were psychiatric patients at UMC.

This is a developing story.