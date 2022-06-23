Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at University Medical Center

Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide at University Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday morning.

A UMC corrections officer on the scene put out a call saying there was "a guy with a knife."

Two people were found stabbed, both of whom were males in their 20s. One of the men has died from his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect and two victims were psychiatric patients at UMC.

This is a developing story.

