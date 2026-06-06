LVMPD: Crash on Warm Springs Road and Placid Street kills motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that took place early Saturday morning on East Warm Springs Road and Placid Street.



According to LVMPD, a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling through the intersection from a posted stop sign. A Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was also "approaching Placid Street with no traffic control devices requiring a stop," police said. The vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

Metro said that the 23-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving medical attention.

The Nissan's driver received minor injuries, and remained at the scene without showing signs of impairment. Police said he cooperated with their investigation.

The motorcyclist's death is the 51st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for this year.

This investigation is ongoing.