Police in Las Vegas are cracking down on speeding, reckless driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One-third of deadly crashes nationwide involve speeding and that statistic is prompting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to crack down on distracted drivers and speeders.

The LVMPD is increasing patrols from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6. Officers will be in their cars and on their motorcycles with radar guns in hand.

Authorities say exceeding the speed limit is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway.

Driving at high speeds gives people less time to react and that could increase the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash, according to the LVMPD.