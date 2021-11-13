New traffic control measures in downtown Las Vegas start this weekend, leading to more tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic congestion, especially downtown, seems to be getting worse and worse. And the city agrees.

This weekend is the start of multiple agencies enforcing new traffic control measures in downtown Las Vegas.

The point of the changes is to keep traffic moving at Fremont and Main Street.

And one of the most significant of those changes is that there is now a parking enforcement officer Thursday through Sunday, 5pm-3:30am.

“We’ve tried a lot of different things and we have to find what works,” said Brandy Stanley, parking services manager in Las Vegas.

All of the lights and pizazz make it inviting to stop in front of the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown. But you’ll now want to think twice before you do.

“Any taxis or limos or Ubers and Lyfts that decide that decide that they’re going to pick up and drop off passengers in the travel lane just cause a huge backup all the way two or three blocks down,” she said.

New signs and wheel stops are designed to cut down on illegal stopping and U-turns, to the frustration of some drivers.

“Plaza’s one of the most difficult places to pick up and drop off,” said Kathleen, an Uber driver.

She was one of the first to get a ticket through the new rules, with officers quick to keep traffic moving.

“I asked [the officer], too, where I was supposed to go because there’s an entire line and this was the back spot,” said Kathleen. “He said that he wasn’t really sure, either. That this was the first night they’re enforcing it. Unlucky me.”

And down the road, the moving and parking violations will be even more unlucky for the next guy.

“We’re going to bring an ordinance before city council to increase the parking fine if they park in these particular zones because they’re so sensitive,” said Stanley.

Blocking traffic is $75 and would go up to $150.

And making this work will take a team effort from everyone.

“All of us together sending a single message and us maintaining it with our enforcement officer, we hope is going to make a big difference,” she said.

The first reading of that ordinance, which would increase the fines, could be as soon as December.