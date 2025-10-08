LVMPD brass investigate allegations of suspect left locked in squad car after officer's shift ended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegations that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer left an individual locked in a squad car at the end of their shift are under internal investigation by the department, Channel 13 has learned.

The circumstances of the alleged incident have not been confirmed by authorities within LVMPD. Former cop-turned freelance journalist Doug Poppa, citing sources within the department, detailed the allegations in recent social media posts.

After making an arrest, an LVMPD officer allegedly parked the vehicle at the South Central Area Command and left the prisoner locked in the back seat for several hours.

Other officers are said to have discovered the person sometime later, after hearing screams from the patrol car. The incident was allegedly covered up and kept secret from the SCAC captain, who was unable to provide information when questioned about it by Metro leadership at a meeting last week.

The allegations are prompting some to question what LVMPD requires of its officers when they make arrests and when they leave their squad cars after a shift.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Public Information Office with our own questions about the allegations. We were sent the following reply:

"An internal investigation is being conducted regarding the incident."

Channel 13 will continue looking for answers about these allegations. If you have information to share, let us know by submitting a news tip.