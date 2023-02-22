LVMPD: 74-year-old missing in Las Vegas, uses electric mobility chair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 74-year-old Richard Hammock

Police say Hammock might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to police, Hammock was last seen on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hammock is a double amputee and uses an electric mobility chair that is red in color. He is also reportedly wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers cap, long black coat, and brown pants.

Anyone with information regarding RICHARD HAMMOCK and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.