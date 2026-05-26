LVMPD: 398 citations issued, 79 arrested for DUI in Memorial Day weekend blitz

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Memorial Day blitz conducted by local authorities resulted in 398 citations issued and 79 DUI arrests, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD said there were also eight other arrests, two guns recovered and 92 towed vehicles.

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The blitz was conducted between Saturday and Monday by patrol and traffic officers from all LVMPD area commands, the Henderson Police Department, the Las Vegas City Marshals, the Nye County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada State Police.

"We are towing vehicles and taking drivers off the road who are putting others at risk," LVMPD said in a social media post. "Driving is a privilege, not a right."