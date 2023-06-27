LVMPD: 37-year-old kidnapped partner, 2 others after learning about other relationship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday coming out of Boulder City and Henderson.

Police identified the person shot as 37-year-old Jeffrey Hair. Hair did not fire his handgun during this event according to LVMPD.

Prosser said Henderson police received a 911 text from a woman at 12:08 a.m. who claimed she had been kidnapped and that Hair was going to kill her. Also inside the vehicle were two other male victims.

Henderson police notified Boulder City police when officers learned that Hair and the victim were inside a vehicle driving on US 95 southbound near mile marker 47.

Police attempted a vehicle stop, but Hair fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued. Hair drove all the way to Searchlight, but then drove back to Las Vegas.

At 2 a.m., Las Vegas police took over the pursuit near Owens and Hollywood. Police were able to stop the vehicle at Lamb and Charleston boulevards as police were able to box the vehicle in.

Two victims ran to officers when the vehicle was stopped while one victim was still inside the car with Hair.

Hair pointed his handgun to the victim and threatened to police that he was going to shoot the hostage if they did not leave the area.

"Officers deemed this a hostage barricade," Prosser said. SWAT officers said they observed Hair pointing his firearm at the victim. This was when officer Jonathan Collingwood, employed since 2006, fired one round from his rifle.

Officers were then able to approach the vehicle and rescue the hostage. One hostage was treated for glass in his eye and the female was treated for unrelated medical issues.

Investigation has revealed that the female was in a domestic relationship with Hair. However, Hair learned that the woman was in another relationship with another man.

On June 22, Hair took the female and two males hostage.

From this event, Hair is charged with: three counts of kidnapping in the first degree, felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with a weapon.

Hair also had prior arrests before this incident. Prosser said Hair was previously arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and battery in domestic violence.

Prosser did not speak on behalf of Collingwood, but said, "officers take these situations very seriously."