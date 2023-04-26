LVCVA: Taylor Swift, NCAA tournament helped boost visitation numbers similar to 2019

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitation to Las Vegas jumped by nearly 10 percent last month when compared to March 2022, according to local tourism officials.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday reported that nearly 3.7 million tourists came to the city last month.

The figure was only 1 percent off of the visitation total for March 2019, which was before the pandemic.

The LVCVA said a number of notable events that took place in March helped lead to the bump in visitation.

That included concert appearances by megastar, Taylor Swift, at Allegiant Stadium, and NCAA men's basketball tournament games which took place at T-Mobile Arena.

Officials also pointed out that March was a good month for convention business in Las Vegas, thanks in part to the CONEXPO-CON/AGG construction trade show. That show alone attracted over 140,000 attendees.

Over 770,000 convention visitors came to Las Vegas in March, a total that was up 56 percent from March 2022.

Hotel operators in Las Vegas also had a nice month in March. The average daily room rate — a key hotel business indicator — was over $213 last month, up 31 percent from March 2022.

Las Vegas is home to over 151,000 hotel rooms.