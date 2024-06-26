LULAC, nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization, holds convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, known as LULAC, the nation's oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization, is here in our city. Their 95th annual national convention is happening right now at Caesars Palace until this Friday.

This year's theme, "Empowering the Next Generation," is all about setting young Latinos up for success. The convention offers a variety of educational opportunities through the LULAC Academy, with meaningful discussions on economic empowerment, health and wellness, technology, AI, and immigration.

For those facing immigration issues, LULAC is hosting several immigration activities, including free one-on-one legal consultations with immigration attorneys and DOJ-accredited paralegals, providing crucial support and guidance.

LULAC's president Domingo Garcia said they aim to not only host their convention in Southern Nevada but also to showcase and celebrate the region.

"We go into the community and we want to know how we can help with education, economic opportunity, political empowerment and how well we can do it. That is part of what LULAC has done. We are a service organization, and we are here in Vegas that has a big Hispanic community and a long history," he said.

The convention is free and open to the public and runs until June 29. Click HERE for more information about the event and click HERE for the schedule of the convention.

Para leer esta historia en español, haga clic aquí.