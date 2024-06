LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Domingo Garcia, the national president of LULAC, spoke on Good Morning Las Vegas ahead of the opening day of the organization's annual convention.

This year, the convention is at Caesars Palace and includes a free job fair for locals.

The organization also announced the donation of food to Three Square Food Bank in partnership with Tyson Foods.

The convention runs through Saturday with several free elements.

