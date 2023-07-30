Watch Now
Lucky player wins $91K jackpot on $0.75 bet at Fremont Casino

Jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 20:40:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky man took home a $91,404.25 jackpot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino after placing a $0.75 bet on a slot machine on Friday afternoon.

"Congratulations, Andre!" A tweet from the casino read. "May your lucky streak never end!"

