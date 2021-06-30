Watch
Local News

Actions

Lucky gambler turned $5 bet into $1.5M jackpot at Venetian Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Venetian Las Vegas
june 29 jackpot.PNG
Posted at 11:37 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 02:52:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas says last night a lucky guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

The jackpot was hit when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot.

The casino said the winner wished to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH