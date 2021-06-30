Lucky gambler turned $5 bet into $1.5M jackpot at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas says last night a lucky guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
The jackpot was hit when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot.
The casino said the winner wished to remain anonymous.
We have a winner! Last night, a guest who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® Slots when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot. pic.twitter.com/iYIrwslh6Y— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) June 29, 2021