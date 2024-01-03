Low-income seniors in Las Vegas could receive utility tax/sewer rebates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Low-income seniors in Las Vegas could get a little financial relief from their utility taxes. It's part of a rebate program that is offered by the City of Las Vegas.

According to the city, seniors who qualify may receive a rebate on the franchise tax they paid for local utilities throughout 2023. Utilities include electric power, a landline telephone, and natural gas. Low-income homeowners who qualify can also apply for a partial rebate of the annual sewer bill on their primary residence located within the city of Las Vegas.

To qualify, seniors must be at least 60 years old. Individuals must make less than $16,500 to qualify while married couples/head of household must make less than $18,900 annually. Applicants must bring copies of their 2023 local NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and CenturyLink/Cox Communications telephone bills, photo identification, proof of income, proof of bill payment, and other supporting documentation to fill out an application.

City officials said application forms are not available online and that applicants must make appointments at one of the locations listed below.



Centennial Hills Active Adult Center , located at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive

Appointments are available Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through March 15, 2024

702-229-1702

, located at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive Appointments are available Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. through March 15, 2024 702-229-1702 Doolittle Community Center/Active Adult Center , located at 1950 N. J Street

Appointments are available on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon through March 13, 2024

702-229-6125

, located at 1950 N. J Street Appointments are available on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon through March 13, 2024 702-229-6125 Dula Community Center , located at 451 E. Bonanza Road

Appointments are available on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12, 2024

702-229-6307

, located at 451 E. Bonanza Road Appointments are available on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12, 2024 702-229-6307 East Las Vegas Community Center , located at 250 N. Eastern Avenue

Appointments are available on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 14, 2024

702-229-1515

, located at 250 N. Eastern Avenue Appointments are available on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 14, 2024 702-229-1515 Howard Lieburn Senior Center, located at 6230 Garwood Avenue

Appointments are available on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through March 14, 2024

702-229-1600

Applications may be filed with the city from Jan. 2 through March 15, 2024.