Low-income North Las Vegas homeowners could get HVAC repair at no cost. Here's how.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Low-income homeowners of North Las Vegas have a chance to get their HVAC systems replaced, all at no cost to them,

It's thanks to a $1.25 million grant recently awarded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a partnership with the city and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.

While the weather in the valley may be trending cooler, triple-digit temperatures are all but guaranteed come summertime. This program will allow eligible residents to get a head start before the situation becomes dire.

“Triple-digit temperatures in Southern Nevada can be severe for anyone, but absolutely unbearable and life-threatening for those without a working air conditioner," said Bob Cleveland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. "For families earning an average income of less than $21,000 and experiencing older age or disabilities on a fixed income, an expensive A/C repair is often an out-of-reach possibility.

“The fact that we can depend on local governments to raise awareness about programs like ours not only helps us preserve the dignity of our vulnerable community members but also helps maintain our city’s vibrant neighborhoods, keeping Southern Nevada a desirable place to live.”

Eligible recipients of RTSNV services must be low-income homeowners who are either seniors, veterans or individuals with disabilities. Residents must make 80% of the area median income or less, as determined by HUD's guidelines.

“In our extreme climate, a reliable and efficient HVAC system isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity for health, safety, and financial stability,” says City of North Las Vegas Director of Grants and Administration, Leslie Nix. “We are so grateful for the focused support of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada - helping North Las Vegas residents. This low-income resident HVAC program helps families stay cool in dangerous heat, reduces energy costs, and strengthens community resilience."

Residents in need can call (702) 259-4900 or visit rtsnv.org to check eligibility.

