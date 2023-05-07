Lovers and Friends festival returns with heightened security measures after last year's stampede

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Compared to a number of problems with security at last year's Lovers and Friends Festival, there was a stark difference at this year's event.

Festival attendees told Channel 13 that not only was the weather cooler this time around but there was a bigger security presence.

Last year, Metro police said there was a false report of a shooting at the festival which led to festival attendees leaving the venue in panic. At the time, attendees told Channel 13 there was a stampede while temperatures were also in the triple digits and there were reports of people passing out from heat exhaustion.

"My cousin was here last year, at the same stage last year, and she said a stampede came," said festival attendee Peter Galvan. "My cousin told me all the canopies that were dropping mist weren't there last year so people were passing out. This year, they're very equipped."

IPS Security is the security company hired at the festival. The company was also at last year's festival.

"This year, everyone's excited to come back and see what they've missed or might have missed," said staff supervisor Warren Tauiliili. "For IPS Security, being able to run more security with Lovers and Friends builds up the camaraderie with everyone."

Tauiliili said about 400 to 700 security officers were at the festival Saturday night. Metro police officers were also seen patrolling the area.

Dozens of popular artists performed at Lovers and Friends Saturday night including Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Pitbull.