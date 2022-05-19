Attendee speaks on shortcomings, panic at Lovers and Friends festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fearing for the worst. That’s what one visitor feels about the Lovers and Friend music festival after seeing chaos unfold after a false report of a shooting. It’s an experience that led her to question whether she would ever come back.

“It was immediate panic. It was shock that kind of kicked in.”

A chaotic moment for Amanda Teachman at the Lovers and Friends festival Saturday night. A false report of a shooting creating widespread panic. Teachman says some fear set in at the time.

“The first thing I thought was the shooting at Mandalay Bay, in that there could be bullets coming from anywhere and I don’t know where,” she said.

Before the commotion, sweltering temperatures hit the festival grounds. Teachman says there was a lack of cold water that day with cooling stations filled instead with hot water.

“It was so hot that you could steep tea in it,” she said.

Teachman says she saw many people passed out from heat exhaustion and felt organizers were not prepared to handle that.

“There was just no shade. No access to cold water. No access to air conditioning.”

Teachman says the next day was better with the addition of cold water, but her mind was occupied with frightening thoughts from the day before. She and her friends decided to leave Las Vegas early taking with her, a changed perspective.

“For me personally I think that it definitely traumatized me in that I probably won’t be going to another concert again,” she said.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom tells us he is looking into the issues and will be meeting with the owners of the festival property.