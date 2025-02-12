Love is in the airport. Pop-up Marriage License Bureau returns to Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting married in Las Vegas is going to be easier for travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport — just in time for Valentine's Day!

Tuesday, the airport opened their Marriage License Bureau once again. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya opened the pop-up to welcome couples from across the globe.

This year, travelers can now view the 2024 Wedding Dress Design of the Year. The pop-up is located at the Terminal 1 baggage claim.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Feb. 11 to Feb 25.

