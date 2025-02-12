Watch Now
Love is in the airport. Pop-up Marriage License Bureau returns to Harry Reid International

For all the flying lovebirds coming to the Wedding Capital of the World. And just in time for Valentine's Day!
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting married in Las Vegas is going to be easier for travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport — just in time for Valentine's Day!

Tuesday, the airport opened their Marriage License Bureau once again. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya opened the pop-up to welcome couples from across the globe.

This year, travelers can now view the 2024 Wedding Dress Design of the Year. The pop-up is located at the Terminal 1 baggage claim.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Feb. 11 to Feb 25.

