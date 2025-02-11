Love, care, and connection are in full bloom at this flower shop in the Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think of Las Vegas, you might think of the bright lights and the bustling Strip, but not far from Las Vegas Boulevard — in the heart of the Historic Westside — you'll find a little flower shop that's been spreading love for years.

Artistry N Bouquets isn't just about beautiful arrangements, it's about community connection and making a big impact. The owner showed me how she is putting her love and care into every bloom.

The shop has been bringing beauty to this community for years, but owner Patricia Salter — or Ms. Pat, as most people call her — will tell you that getting people through the door has been a real challenge.

Ms. Pat has been in the floral business for most of her adult life, but owning a small shop on the Westside — which she says is often overlooked by locals — means she's constantly working to make sure people know she's here.

“A lot of people thought I should have branched out but this is it. This is home,” Ms. Pat shared with me.

To her, flowers are more than just an arrangement. They're a way to connect, whether that be through a wedding, a graduation or anything in between. Her creations are made to feel like a gift from the heart.

“When they come in, they smell the flowers, they see everything, it brightens their day,” Ms. Pat said.

And this shop wasn't just about running a business. It was about giving back to her community.

“There’s no floral shop anywhere close by me,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the people that do know about it keep coming back because they know Ms. Pat's place is special.

“They want to know about me out here on the Westside?" Ms. Pat asked. "Welcome, and I thank you.”

So, the next time you're looking for a bouquet with heart, remember Artistry N Bouquets — because it's more than just flowers.

"It's always a smile."

It's a community in bloom.

“Hopefully the next 10 years, I’ll be right here selling roses, doing weddings, the whole nine yards,” Ms. Pat said.

