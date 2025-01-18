Los Angeles fire victims reflect on tragic wildfires

As crews get more containment on the major fires in Southern California, thousands of people will soon return to properties like this not only in Altadena but also in Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Soon, recovery efforts will start, and people know they will face challenges.

"I think everyone is still pretty numb," said Patty Finer, an evacuee.

It's a situation people never think they'll be in.

"My son was burned out, we were evacuated, and we aren’t able to get back," said Peter Vasquez, evacuee.

Last week, the Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades exploded, destroying over 12,000 businesses and homes.

I've been to the Los Angeles area for the past three days, visiting the evacuated areas that so many people in Southern Nevada have connections to.

Its images like this that are inspiring people in Las Vegas to help.

"We're excited to give back," said Chef Jeff.

Las Vegas local Chef Jeff runs a non-profit helping disadvantaged youth, but this week, he's serving in a different way, and I got to see it firsthand.

"Nobody called us; we said we have vehicles here, nonprofit in Las Vegas, let's go down here to help folks."

He wasn't alone. North Las Vegas Boxabl makes prefabricated homes. I've toured the facility in 2023. They say these small structures can go up in just hours and could be an option for Californians while they rebuild.

"We are deploying a unit on Saturday at a church to showcase it," said

As we continue to watch local helpers do their part, the firefighters work to contain the fires and utility companies work to restore gas and power.

Victims we spoke to are turning to FEMA assistance sites to get help, but new challenges are coming up.

I met Calyn Couch, who lost her home and is now in a hotel.

Moeller: You are trying to rent a place? How is that process?

Couch: There are not a lot of places available, it is $3,500 to $4000 for a one bedroom.

Moeller: Is that more than a mortgage?

Couch: Yeah.

Others told me they're worried about their living conditions once they're able to return home.

"The soot and smoke is toxic," said Finer.

"We are going into a hazmat situation," said Vazquez.

Many want to know when they can return home, fire officials have to make sure it is safe to do so and utilities have to be repaired.

They could be out for about another week.