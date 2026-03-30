Los Angeles deputy dies during weekend relay race from California to Las Vegas

A California law enforcement officer is dead after authorities said he suffered a medical emergency during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Sunday that Levi Vargas had died at the age of 30.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department mourns the loss of Deputy Levi Vargas, who passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the age of 30.



Deputy Vargas joined the Department in 2015 as a Custody Assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413. He served in several… pic.twitter.com/8k2iKnhWhP — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 29, 2026

Vargas was a San Dimas deputy who joined the department in 2015. He's survived by his wife, parents, siblings and extended families.

The Baker to Vegas race is a unique law enforcement footrace spanning 120 miles of pavement between Baker, Calif., and Las Vegas.