Looking to adopt a pet? The Animal Foundation waives adoption fees for all animals this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family this summer, your timing couldn't be better — because The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees this weekend for their 11th annual Clear the Shelters event!

Adoption fees aren't just waived for cats and dogs — The Animal Foundation shared that this event will cover all animals of every age and size.

Curious about your options outside of "Whiskers" and "Fidos"? The Animal Foundation shared a post recently on social media spotlighting the different kinds of animals waiting for their forever home.

You can also take a look on their website's Adoption Search page to see more available pets.

Find your fur-ever friend on Saturday, August 30, or Sunday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Animal Foundation, located at 655 North Mojave Road.

Adopters are encouraged to come early and use the QR code on the lobby door to join a virtual waitlist, which opens at 8 a.m., and to be aware that services may close earlier than outlined if they reach capacity.

Click here to visit The Animal Foundation's event calendar and learn more.