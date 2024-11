LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is hosting its annual Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov.9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Bighorn Grill.

The resort opened for the winter season last Saturday, its earliest opening in 13 years, and now has about 250 employment opportunities.

People are encouraged to have their resume ready for interviews.

