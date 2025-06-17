LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may be wondering what that white streak coming from the western sky is. It's a Starlink satellite launch.

WATCH | 400 miles away in California...

Look to the western sky! Here's what that white streak is

Monday's launch began roughly around 8:30 p.m. about 400 miles to the west of Las Vegas. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 26 Starlink satellites is being launched into low-Earth orbit.

Every few months or so, rocket launches from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California draw the eyes of thousands across the West Coast and are sometimes seen as far as Las Vegas. The last one we reported on was back in February, but there have been more since.

"After stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean," the base said in post on Facebook.

And unless you are in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura counties, you probably will not hear the sonic booms, according to the base.

If you're curious about future launches at the base, you can sign up for Vandenberg SFB launch alerts at the link here.

Most SpaceX missions are livestreamed! Check it out at the link here.