Lombardo proclamation orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the nation approaches 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a proclamation ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff.
The proclamation, known as Patriot Day, honors victims and first responders involved in the attacks.
Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11 at the State Capitol, as well as all state buildings and grounds, a spokesperson from the governor's office shared.
Lombardo shared the following statement with Channel 13 in a press release:
"Twenty-five years after September 11, 2001, we pause to reflect on the nearly 3,000 Americans whose lives were taken and the families who have carried that loss ever since
“On that day, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders ran toward unimaginable danger to save others. Many never made it home. Their courage and sacrifice remain among the most powerful examples of service and selflessness in our nation’s history.
“My heart is with the families who lost loved ones, and I am deeply grateful to every first responder who continues to put their life on the line for others. We owe a lasting debt of gratitude to those who gave everything on September 11 and to the brave men and women who have carried their legacy of service forward every day since.”