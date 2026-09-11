Lombardo proclamation orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the nation approaches 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a proclamation ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff.

The proclamation, known as Patriot Day, honors victims and first responders involved in the attacks.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11 at the State Capitol, as well as all state buildings and grounds, a spokesperson from the governor's office shared.

Lombardo shared the following statement with Channel 13 in a press release: