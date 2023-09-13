Lockdown lifted at Rancho High School, no weapon found on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The lockdown has been lifted at Rancho High School.

According to principal Darlin Delgado, the school was locked down "out of an abundance of caution" due to rumors of a possible weapon on campus.

The Clark County School District Police Department said they completed a search of the campus, didn't find a weapon, and that no threat was made to the campus. Authorities then lifted the lockdown.

Campus officials are reminding parents and students to look out for each other and if you see something suspicious, notify a staff member immediately.

You can also report any perceived threat through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-7233, the SafeVoice website, the free downloadable phone app or by calling the Clark County School District Police Department at 702-799-5411.