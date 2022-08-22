LOCATED: 84-year-old man last seen in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas said they located Alfonzo Montana Monday night.

Alfonzo Montano, 84, was last seen on Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Staff Lane, which is near Buffalo Drive and Gomer Road.

He "might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police said.

Montano stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt with brown dress pants.

Anyone with information regarding Montano and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.