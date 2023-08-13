Locals unite to support Maui fire victims through donation drives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the aftermath of the devastating Maui fires, residents of Henderson are demonstrating the true meaning of community by rallying together to support those affected.

Saturday morning saw an inspiring gathering at Liberty High School, where football coaches, volunteers, and dedicated community members organized a donation drive for the stricken island.

"In our culture, 'Ohana is a big thing," emphasized Kaipo Batoon, a football coach at Liberty High School. "'Ohana means a lot of things… not necessarily your blood relatives, but those around you—your community."

With the spirit of 'Ohana driving them, the donation drive commenced on Friday and extended into Saturday afternoon. Collaborating with "two scoops of Aloha," a local Hawaii-based company, the organizers sought to maximize their impact.

"We are partnering with two scoops of Aloha, which is another local Hawaii-based company. And we're both doing fundraising drives. So you can drop off stuff there," Batoon explained.

Although the logistics of transporting the collected items remain uncertain, the determination to assist is unwavering. For Batoon, the decision to initiate the fundraiser was an easy one, fueled by a personal connection.

"His brother-in-law and a few other family members live on Maui," shared Batoon.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Batoon expressed his awe at witnessing communities uniting during times of tragedy.

"They're kind of stepping up to the plate as well and putting things together for those people. So it's just amazing to me to see when tragedy happens and how communities come together and support one another. And it's amazing and you can feel the love really," he stated.

To contribute to this heartfelt endeavor, individuals can drop off their donations at the student council office in Liberty High School, as urged by Batoon.