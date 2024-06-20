Locals save three kids from burning car in heroic act following fiery crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals displayed stunning acts of heroism in the northwest valley Sunday morning following a deadly crash.

Just moments after a car burst into flames following the crash, several people ran toward the burning car and risked their lives to save others.

They shared their stories with Channel 13 Wednesday.

“I couldn’t let them sit in there, and no one was helping them and think that people are in there and could possibly die and someone could’ve helped them," said Niki Capobianco, a nurse practitioner who helped save the three kids from the burning car.

Police say one woman died and three children were sent to the hospital after a crash on Cheyenne Avenue near Shadow Peak Road just off of 215 on Sunday morning.

Capobianco saw it happen.

"I got over there and I had to get into the car physically to get the little girl out from behind the driver’s side because I couldn’t get the door to open," Capobianco said.

Jonathan Lee Guzman, who was working at Starbucks across the street at the time of the crash, also ran to help.

"The entire front end was just completely caved in on itself. Half of the engine was completely destroyed and just fire, jets of fire everywhere coming out of every port," he said.

He said they broke windows and tried everything they could to save the woman.

“We see her just pinned to the seat, the entire steering wheel column had come out," Guzman said. "It was obvious that the heat was so hot that there was no getting her."

At that time, Capobianco watched the kids.

“I was holding the daughter, the younger one, trying to console the older one, as well as the son, the little one, trying to keep them as far away from it as possible," she said.

Despite their efforts, Guzman said he wishes they could've done more.

“Part of me feels like I failed, you know. I don’t know if there could’ve been another step I could’ve taken," Guzman said.

Nevada State Police said officials are still investigating this crash, and no cause has been released.

The Clark County Coroner has yet to identify the woman killed, but Monday a co-worker and close friend to the woman told Channel 13 her name is Samyia Johnson.

The co-worker told Channel 13 the family is just looking for community support during this time and posted this GoFundMe Page.

Police have not indicated if speeding or distracted driving were involved in the crash, but posted on 'X'Sunday detailing a lifted closure from the crash and saying, "Please slow down, mobile off and seatbelts on."

Locals tell Channel 13 that stretch of Cheyenne Avenue is a dangerous though and said they hope change will come soon to the roadway.