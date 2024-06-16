Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Woman dead, three juveniles hospitalized following crash near 215, Cheyenne

215, Cheyenne crash - 6/16/24
Allen Barber, KTNV
215, Cheyenne crash - 6/16/24
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 16, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and three juveniles have been hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash.

According to Nevada State Police, the one-vehicle crash happened at 9:43 a.m. near Cheyenne Avenue, east of I-215.

Deputies haven't said what led up to the crash and will release additional information once they complete a preliminary investigation.

The following closures/traffic changes will be in place for four to five hours, due to the investigation.

  • Cheyenne eastbound at I-215 is closed
  • Shadow Peak road westbound on Cheyenne is closed
  • I-215 and Cheyenne southbound off-ramp is open to go westbound

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH