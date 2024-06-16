Woman dead, three juveniles hospitalized following crash near 215, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead and three juveniles have been hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash.

According to Nevada State Police, the one-vehicle crash happened at 9:43 a.m. near Cheyenne Avenue, east of I-215.

Deputies haven't said what led up to the crash and will release additional information once they complete a preliminary investigation.

The following closures/traffic changes will be in place for four to five hours, due to the investigation.



Cheyenne eastbound at I-215 is closed

Shadow Peak road westbound on Cheyenne is closed

I-215 and Cheyenne southbound off-ramp is open to go westbound

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.