Locals react to Cowabunga Bay's Henderson water park closure announcement

HENDERSON (KTNV) — After 12 years of summer fun, Cowabunga Bay in Henderson will not reopen in 2027, ending a summertime tradition for families who spent years cooling off at the water park.

For longtime visitors like Henderson resident Greco Arias, the news came as a shock.

“Seeing it go is like the saddest thing,” Arias said.

Arias said he started visiting Cowabunga Bay as a child. Over the years, the park became part of his summertime tradition and a convenient entertainment option for families living nearby.

“Think about it, you buy a house here, you have a water park right in front of it,” Arias said. “Isn't that the coolest thing?”

WATCH | Cowabunga Bay closes Henderson water park after 12 years

Cowabunga Bay closes Henderson water park after 12 years

Now, he worries the closure will leave families with fewer nearby options.

“It's very limiting,” Arias said. “Cowabunga Bay was one of the biggest things for all ages, like for kiddos, for adults... Cowabunga Bay was one of the biggest things in summer.”

Park leaders say the decision comes after five years of operating both Las Vegas-area water parks under one brand. After evaluating operations, the company decided to consolidate its efforts at Cowabunga Canyon near Summerlin.

“As a group, we decided that streamlining the operation into one park truly was the best way to serve the market,” said Cade Vereen, vice president of operations.

What happens to Cowabunga Bay employees?

Each location has 21 year-round employees and about 500 seasonal workers, according to ownership.

The company says more than 70% of the Henderson staff will move over to the Cowabunga Canyon operation.

“We are proud to say over 70% of the staff that we have here is conveying over and will be a part of the Cowabunga team,” Vereen said.

Park leaders say consolidating operations will allow the company to focus future investments and attractions at Cowabunga Canyon, including the possibility of new rides, infrastructure, events, experiences and food offerings.

“There's a lot of potential for new ride packages and new infrastructure, new events and experiences, new food offerings,” Vereen said. “It allows us to really pour into that investment and make it fantastic.”

For Henderson families who counted on having a water park close to home, however, the closure means a longer drive to continue their summer tradition.

“It's a big entertainment that was removed for a lot of younger people,” Arias said.

Park leaders say there are currently no plans for the Henderson property.

Cowabunga Canyon near Summerlin will remain open, and existing 2027 season passes will be honored at that location.