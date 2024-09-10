Locals pack 200,000 meals at T-Mobile Arena to combat food insecurity in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Tuesday morning, employees with MGM Resorts gathered in the T-Mobile Arena to pack thousands of meals to be distributed throughout the community.

September is Hunger Action Month, a national effort that brings communities together to raise awareness on hunger problems in America and take action to end the crisis.

Here in Southern Nevada, more than 341,000 of our community members are facing food insecurity — and more than 115,000 of them are children.

According to research from Three Square and Feeding America, food insecurity in Clark County has increased from 12% in 2023 to 14.6% this year, and it's only September.

Three Square reports that food insecurity has increased across the board in other Southern Nevada counties compared to last year:



Nye County has seen an increase from 13.9% to 17.3%

Esmeralda County has seen an increase from 13.9% to 18.4%

Lincoln County has seen an increase from 8.8% to 13.2%

So what is being done to combat this rise in food insecurity?

During their "Pack to Give Back" event, more than 500 MGM employees packed 200,000 shelf-stable meals for distribution by three local nonprofits: Catholic Charities, the Just One Project, and Lutheran Social Services.

"We focus on what matters," said Maria Gatti, VP of Philanthropy and Community Engagement for MGM Resorts. "It's important that we understand that what we do matters in our communities, whether we're here in Southern Nevada or in one of our regions. Hunger is one of our pillars, and we stick with what we do."

Gatti said MGM Resorts employs more than 50,000 people in Southern Nevada alone — 50,000 people that are helping the members of their community.

"We are part of the community," said Gatti. "So some of this food may end up helping someone we know."

MGM Resorts said this event was also in partnership with the nonprofit Kids Around the World.

Putting this into perspective

Three Square said 51.3 million meals are needed each year to close the gap between the need for food and what is currently available.

200,000 meals is no small drop in that need, and with more community help this gap could decrease.

For more information on how to help with food insecurity, visit ThreeSquare.org or FeedingAmerica.org.