Locals feeling the pinch of inflation and tariffs — experts share tips to protect your budget

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inflation and tariffs are top of mind for many Las Vegas residents, with locals telling Channel 13 their focus right now is getting the most value for every dollar.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to locals to hear their concerns as prices keep increasing.

Henry Gardas says he’s seen prices jump across the board.

“The cost of building materials, food, clothing, everything has gone up… even coffee,” he told us.

Keisha Stanley says the increases are hitting single parents especially hard.

“I have a daughter who’s a single mother, and it’s hitting her everywhere, daycare, school, you name it,” she said.

For small business owners, the impact goes beyond personal expenses. Angelique Agnew, who runs a tattoo shop in Las Vegas, says higher prices and limited supply are straining her livelihood.

“Our supplies… the cost has gone up. And getting them is harder,” Agnew explained.

Tips to “Tariff-Proof” Your Budget

If you’re feeling the pressure too, financial experts recommend a few ways to help ease the strain:

Boost your savings — Even setting aside small amounts can add up over time.

— Even setting aside small amounts can add up over time. Cut back on nonessentials — Consider trimming memberships or subscriptions you don’t use often.

— Consider trimming memberships or subscriptions you don’t use often. Shop smart — Stock up on nonperishable foods and household basics before prices climb further.

— Stock up on nonperishable foods and household basics before prices climb further. Seek expert advice — Talking to a financial professional can help you create a plan tailored to your needs.

Local nonprofit Opportunity Alliance Nevada also offers resources for financial and community support. You can find more information about that organization HERE.

Stanley says she’s trying to stay optimistic but fears things may get worse before they improve.

“Yes, it’s scary,” she admitted.

Economists say the smartest move for now is to plan ahead and save wherever possible.