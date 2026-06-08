Locals can ice skate for free in Henderson this year. Here's how.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — There's a new low-cost option available in the valley to help you stay cool this summer.

America First Center is opening on select dates for free ice skating.

Skaters of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own ice skates, or you can rent skates on site.

Participants must register in advance, with spaces opening up roughly three weeks before each event.

Those select dates and times are listed below:

Tuesday, June 9 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sign up as soon as possible as spaces fill quickly.