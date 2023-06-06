Local TikTok star and Pepsi looking for best Black-owned restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local TikTok star and food reviewer Keith Lee is partnering with Pepsi's Dig In platform to highlight some of the best Black-owned restaurants in the country.

"I'm fortunate that people's response to my honest food reviews has turned into a platform that has made a difference for local businesses across the country," Lee said. "I can't wait to see what people recommend and discover more new spots to try."

According to Pepsi officials, fans will be able to submit their favorite local spots at DigInShowLove.com or by scanning the code at participating Black-owned restaurants to be able to win prizes. Officials added you can also find those restaurants through a partnership with the website EatOkra.com.

"Social media can be transformative for restaurateurs and food lovers alike," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Our goal is to get even more diners excited to support Black-owned restaurants and use Pepsi's network, partners and scale to help grow these local businesses."

For fans, that includes things like a grand prize to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, a first prize trip to New York City for a "foodie experience" at Platform by the James Beard Foundation, and $1,000 each for 10 winners to spend at their nominated restaurant.

For the restaurants, a grand prize pop-up residency is up for grabs in Las Vegas as part of a partnership with MGM Resorts, resources from Pepsi including an eight-week program called Black Restaurants Deliver, which offers consulting services in building online ordering capabilities, and $10,000 in digital media buys for their business.

Pepsi officials said entries will be submitted from now through July 1 and the winners are set to be announced later this summer.

The soda company has additional programs to help Black-owned restaurants and businesses through things like the Black Restaurant Accelerator Grant. For example, that grant was able to help the "We in the Kitchen" food truck, which opened in 2020 and can be found on Commerce Street in Las Vegas.