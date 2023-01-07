Las Vegas restaurant goes from having almost no customers, to sold out after review from famous TikToker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas pizzeria, Frankenson’s, went from having almost no customers to being sold out overnight.

It happened after popular TikToker and food reviewer Keith Lee posted a video about the place and the delicious dishes they’re serving up inside.

Owner Frank Steele opened his restaurant 4 months ago and says business wasn’t doing well.

“It has been a struggle. I was lucky if I did $400 dollars a day,” Steele said.

Steele believes what happened on Monday night was a miracle.

“I had this guy come in and didn’t know who he was, and I started talking to him because I like talking to all my customers. I asked him where he was from and what he did for work and that’s when he said he was a food critic,” Steele said.

Steele said he didn’t think much of it at first, but a few hours later, business got really busy.

“Our phone never stopped ringing. I’ve sold more lemon pepper wings in the last two days than I have in the past four months. I made more garlic knots yesterday and the day before than I’ve ever made,” Steele said.

Lee's review on TikTok captured the attention of people all over the world.

“I have people coming in from Iowa, people from California, Lake Havasu. I had people come down from Utah all because of this video,” Steele said.

As of Friday evening, the video has been viewed more than 22 million times and has received more than 4 million likes.

Frank says all of it is still setting in.

“It’s just been overwhelming. It's been a blessing. This restaurant has been a dream of mine for 30 years,” Steele said.

Aside from thanking Keith and all of his customers, Steele also wants to apologize to those he hasn’t been able to serve.

“The response has been so overwhelming. I’m working to get stocked up on supplies and food. I am bringing everyone in to help. All I can say is thank you. This has been life-changing,” Steele said.