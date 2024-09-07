Local shelter gets more than 100 animals a day. Here's how fosters are helping them find loving homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since May, the Animal Foundation has taken in more than 100 animals a day.

"The Animal Foundation is the public shelter and so that means that animal that's in need, abused, abandoned or lost pets, they're all coming in," Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey said.

While adoptions for hundreds of animals are important to get them into loving homes, Grey says fosters are just as important.

"You're part of a team that gets to take care of an animal that has really been through something and help be a part of that team that gets them ready for their forever home," Grey said.

Las Vegas resident Mollica Lam brought home five-year-old Pocahontas from the shelter to foster three weeks ago.

"We looked at her and she was in the crate. She had a full bowl of food, she was very bony and I cried," Lam said. "I was like 'We gotta save her!'"

Lam and Pocahontas' days, along with Dude who they adopted from the Animal Foundation earlier this year, are busy. In addition to the usual potty breaks and feedings, Lam also has been working with Pocahontas on walking on a leash and getting comfortable around others.

"She was a bit scared of us," Lam said of Pocahontas' first days in her home. "She's really good, she's a very gentle dog. She just loves cuddles so I think whoever adopts her, she just wants love and attention."

Lam says that while at times it has been challenging working with Pocahontas, it has been well worth it.

"That's really rewarding to me is that you're saving a doggy's life, and then they in turn save your life," Lam said.

If you're interested in adopting Pocahontas or adopting any of the animals at The Animal Foundation, there are NO adoption fees Friday, Sept. 6, or Saturday, Sept. 7. Adoptions start at their location on 655 North Mojave Road at 11 a.m.

You can learn more about fostering from The Animal Foundation here.